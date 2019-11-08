Norwich rarely threatened the visitors in the first half as Watford went into the break ahead.

Watford was 2-0 up six minutes into the second half when Will Hughes and Deulofeu worked an opening on the left. Deulofeu crossed and substitute Andre Gray added a fine touch with the outside of his right foot, the ball taking a deflection off a defender before it crossed the line.

Watford was reduced to 10 men with 25 minutes remaining when Christian Kabasele was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Josip Drmic.

Norwich could not make its extra-player advantage tell as Watford held on.

The win moved Watford up to 18th and Norwich replaced the Hornets at the bottom after its ninth defeat of the season.

