After a match lacking in quality, there was one positive for Watford’s players as they secured their first clean sheet in the Premier League since a 1-0 victory against Everton at Vicarage Road 238 days ago — a run of 20 matches.
Watford stayed in last place. Sheffield United moved onto nine points from its opening eight matches.
