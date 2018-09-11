NASHVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. interim coach Dave Sarachan made six changes for Tuesday’s exhibition against Mexico, inserting 18-year-old midfielder Tim Weah into the starting lineup.

Sarachan started right back Shaq Moore in just his third national team appearance, central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, left back Eric Lichaj, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and forward Gyasi Zardes. This was just the fifth appearance for goalkeeper Zack Steffen, Weah and Carter-Vickers. Weah is a son of Liberia President George Weah, a former FIFA Player of the Year, and Carter-Vickers is a son of former NBA player Howard Carter.

Averaging 23 years, 5 days, this was the youngest starting lineup for the American against Mexico since at least 1990.

Sarachan dropped six starters from his 4-1-4-1 formation in the 2-0 loss to Brazil last week: right back DeAndre Yedlin, central defender John Brooks, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielders Paul Arriola and Julian Green, and forward Bobby Wood. Holdovers are included defender Matt Miazga and the central midfield trio of Wil Trapp, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.

Mexico changed 10 starters from Friday’s 4-1 loss to Uruguay, keeping only defender Hugo Ayala in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The El Tri lineup included goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez; right back Jose Abella, Ayala and Oswaldo Alanis in central defender and Gerardo Arteaga at left back; Edson Alvarez and Victor Guzman in defensive midfield; and Roberto Alvarado in advanced midfield flanked by Diego Lainez and Erick Aguirre. Angel Zaldivar was at forward.

Jonathan Gonzalez, who played for U.S. youth teams before announcing in January he was switching to Mexico, is not in the starting lineup.

The U.S. has two wins, two losses and three draws under Sarachan, who took over last October after Bruce Arena quit when the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.