BASEBALL

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the Manny Machado sweepstakes, getting the prized All-Star shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade Wednesday night.

The Orioles received five prospects in the deal: outfielder Yusniel Diaz, right-hander Dean Kremer, third baseman Rylan Bannon, righty Zach Pop and third baseman Breyvic Valera.

Machado, a 26-year-old power hitter with extraordinary fielding skills, greatly improves the Dodgers’ chances of reaching the World Series for a second consecutive year. He led Baltimore in batting average (.315), home runs (24) and RBIs (65).

Machado is expected to be introduced in Milwaukee on Friday before the Dodgers open a series against the Brewers.

Machado’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the last-place Orioles decided against negotiating an expensive, multi-year extension because they have too many holes as the team moves into a rebuilding mode.

Though only a summer rental, Machado was coveted by a variety of contenders, including Philadelphia, Milwaukee, the Chicago Cubs and Arizona, currently a half-game behind the first-place Dodgers in the NL West.

NBA

San Antonio traded 2014 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a blockbuster deal.

The trade was finalized Wednesday. The Spurs are also sending Danny Green to the Raptors, who are shipping Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick to San Antonio.

The trade ends the drawn-out saga regarding Leonard’s future in San Antonio. He appeared in only nine games with the Spurs last season, and any doubt about whether there was a disconnect between him and the team was answered earlier this offseason when he asked for a trade.

Leonard can become a free agent next summer, which means there’s no guarantee he’ll be in Toronto for long.

DeRozan, meanwhile, has been Toronto’s best scorer in each of the last five seasons and led the team to a 59-23 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs this past season.

HOCKEY

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Forward Chris Tierney has re-signed with the San Jose Sharks following a season in which he set career highs in nearly every major statistical category.

The Sharks did not disclose the terms of the two-year deal announced Wednesday.

“Chris had his best season as a professional last year and stepped up his level of play in multiple areas,” general manager Doug Wilson said. “We’ve always known he was a responsible, defensive-minded player, but he took his offensive game to the next tier and showed that he can be a productive player in all three zones.”

The 24-year-old Tierney recorded 17 goals and 23 assists last season and was one of only three players to play in all 82 games with the Sharks. He ranked fifth on the team in goals and tied for fifth in points. He had two assists in 10 playoff games.

MLS

NEW YORK — Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke has been suspended an additional game and fined $10,000 by Major League Soccer for on-field misconduct during a game against Minnesota United.

The suspension announced Wednesday follows an automatic one-game game ban for being ejected from the Utah club’s 3-1 road loss Saturday night.

Petke was fined for abusive and profane language directed at officials, uncontrollable behavior when he was ejected and public criticism of officials during a postgame press conference. Real Salt Lake also was fined $10,000 fine for social media posts.

Petke will miss games Saturday night against Colorado and July 28 against San Jose.

