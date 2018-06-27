LONDON — The Football Association has charged West Ham for failing to control its fans in a game against Burnley earlier this year.

There were ugly scenes during Burnley’s 3-0 away Premier League win as some home supporters invaded the pitch while others vented their anger at the club’s senior officials. West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan had to leave their seats for safety reasons.

“West Ham United FC have been charged for failing to ensure that its spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch during the Premier League match against Burnley FC on Saturday 10 March,” the FA said in a statement.

West Ham has until July 5 to respond to the FA charge.

