HARRISON, N.J. — Brian White scored his first MLS goal in his first start and the New York Red Bulls beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Wednesday night to move atop the Eastern Conference.

New York (17-6-4) extended its undefeated streak to six games — with a fourth win during that stretch. The Red Bulls moved one point ahead of longtime Supporters’ Shield leader Atlanta United with seven games remaining. Houston (7-12-7) is winless in its last nine matches — one away from tying a club record.

White, the No. 16 selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, scored in the 55th minute on an easy tap-in. Luis Robles recorded his 59th career shutout.

New York, which ended a stretch of five games in 15 days, has won eight of the past 11 games in the series.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.