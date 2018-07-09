FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, May 6, 2018, Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere in action during the English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London. Free agent Jack Wilshere has ended his long stay at Arsenal Monday July 9, 2018, by signing a three-year contact to move to London rival West Ham. (Matt Dunham, FILE/Associated Press)

LONDON — Free agent Jack Wilshere ended his long stay at Arsenal by moving to London rival West Ham on Monday.

The 26-year-old England midfielder signed a three-year contract with West Ham, the club said.

Wilshere, who has 34 senior caps and two goals, was unable to win a place in England’s World Cup squad.

He spent his entire career with Arsenal, apart from loan spells at Bournemouth and Bolton, after joining the Premier League club’s youth system as a nine-year-old. Wilshere’s contract expired last month.

