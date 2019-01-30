Bournemouth’s Joshua King, cente, celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Chelsea capitulated in a 4-0 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday for a second straight defeat in the Premier League, with Gonzalo Higuain failing to make an impact in his debut in England’s top division.

Josh King scored either side of a superb solo strike from David Brooks before Charlie Daniels added a fourth, with all of Bournemouth’s goals coming in the second half at Vitality Stadium.

This humiliating result for Chelsea followed a 2-0 loss at Arsenal and dropped the team out of the top four — behind the Gunners on goals scored — in the race for Champions League qualification. A rejuvenated Manchester United side is only two points further back in sixth.

Higuain made his debut for Chelsea in an FA Cup win over second-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday but this was his first real test in English soccer. He was substituted in the 65th minute having failed to take a shot.

King lashed home the opener for Bournemouth in the 47th minute from Brooks’ cut-back and the pair combined for the second goal in the 63rd, though they were assisted by some poor defending from David Luiz.

The Brazilian defender gave away possession cheaply, then saw King’s pass go over his head to Brooks, who cut inside Luiz and drilled a low shot inside the near post from the edge of the area.

King added a third from close range in the 74th after being fed by Junior Stanislas on a breakaway, and Daniels piled on the misery for Chelsea by heading in the final goal in stoppage time.

