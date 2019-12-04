Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone earned the hosts a comfortable win, keeping them in fifth place after 15 games.

Dendoncker scored off Joao Moutinho’s 23rd-minute corner to give Wolves the lead and Cutrone wrapped up the three points with a low shot into the corner in the 86th, soon after replacing Raul Jimenez.

Wolves didn’t win any of their first six games but now haven’t lost since being beaten by Chelsea on Sept. 14, the first time they have been undefeated in 10 top-flight matches since January 1972.

