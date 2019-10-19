Danny Ings then put Southampton ahead in the 53rd after a poor clearance by Wolves was helped back toward the area and Conor Coady completely missed the ball, leaving Ings free to roll past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Wolves levelled eight minutes later when Jimenez finally had a goal stand, as he converted a penalty kick after Matt Doherty was brought down in the area.

It was Ings’ fifth goal in four games and helped Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side climb above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The point ended a three-match losing streak in the league for Southampton, with seven of its eight points this season coming away from home.

