This story will be updated.

Just months before they are set to defend their world title on the global stage, the members of United States’ women’s national soccer team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer on Friday, accusing the national federation for the sport of paying members of the women’s team worse and subjecting them to inferior working conditions than their male counterparts.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, is the latest salvo in a years-long battle between the women’s team, which has won three World Cups, and U.S. Soccer over their compensation and treatment compared to the U.S. men’s team, which has accomplished far less competitively, never winning a world title and failing to qualify for the last World Cup.

In the lawsuit, the women allege that U.S. Soccer has “utterly failed to promote gender equality,” and assert that federation officials have “gone so far as to claim that ‘market realities are such that the women do not deserve to be paid equally to the men.’”

In 2016, five members of the U.S. women’s team similarly alleged wage discrimination in a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that apparently went unresolved, leading to Friday’s lawsuit.

U.S. Soccer did not immediately reply to a request to comment Friday morning.

The suit, filed on International Women’s Day, is on behalf of 28 current women’s players — including stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd — and seeks class action status, opening the possibility that dozens more former players could join.

“We feel a responsibility not only to stand up for what we know we deserve as athletes, but also for what we know is right — on behalf of our teammates, future teammates, fellow women athletes, and women all around the world,” Rapinoe said Friday in a news release.

“Each of us is extremely proud to wear the United States jersey, and we also take seriously the responsibility that comes with that,” said Morgan also in a news release. “We believe that fighting for gender equality in sports is a part of that responsibility. As players, we deserved to be paid equally for our work, regardless of our gender.”