SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chris Wondolowski scored in the tying goal in the 77th minute in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Wondolowski ran onto a long pass from Nick Lima and ripped a shot from the right side that bounced off goalkeeper Alex Bono. Wondolowski chased down the rebound and chipped it in from the top of the 6-yard box.

He has 141 career MLS goals, four behind Landon Donovan for record.

Lucas Janson, a 24-year-old forward making his first MLS appearance after signing with Toronto on Aug. 8, opened the scoring for the Reds (6-12-6) in the 59th minute. Sebastian Giovinco led Gregory van der Wiel down the right side of the penalty box where he first-timed a cross to Janson for the finish into an empty net.

San Jose (3-13-8) is winless in its last 10 home games, the longest such streak in franchise history.

