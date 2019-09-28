Anwar El Ghazi had given Villa a half-time lead after McGinn had earlier seen an effort chalked off by the video assistant referee.

Burnley substitute Jay Rodriguez then equalized in the 68th minute with his first Premier League goal since April 2018.

Villa remain in the bottom three having once again lost points from a winning position, the third time the promoted side have done so since returning to the top flight.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD