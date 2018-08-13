MANCHESTER, England — World Cup winner David Silva has retired from Spain’s national team after 125 appearances.

The 32-year-old Manchester City playmaker said on Twitter that “without doubt, it has been one of the hardest decisions of my career, and one I am making with gratitude and humility.”

As well as winning the 2010 World Cup, Silva was part of Spain’s title-winning teams at the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

