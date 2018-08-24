FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018 file photo, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy after France won 4-2 during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. World Cup winner France reclaims the No. 1 spot in the FIFA rankings for the first time in 16 years after defeating Croatia 4-2 for its second World Cup title and jumped up six places. (Martin Meissner, File/Associated Press)

LONDON — France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drunken driving in London.

The Metropolitan Police says the Tottenham goalkeeper was charged on Friday following a routine patrol stop.

Lloris was released on police bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 11.

