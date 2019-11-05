Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League game at Portuguese side Vitoria, Emery said “I was speaking with him this morning and also I decided he is not one of the captains in our group. ... He accepted my decision.”

Xhaka swore and gesticulated at fans as he was jeered following his substitution in a recent 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old midfielder has since issued a statement saying that ongoing social media abuse aimed at his family played a large part in his furious reaction.

The midfielder has not played for Arsenal since and was left out of the traveling squad for Wednesday’s game.

Emery said striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be his main captain instead.

