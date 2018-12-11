FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, Olympiakos’ Yaya Toure controls the ball during a Group F Europa League soccer match against Dudelange at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in the port of Piraeus, near Athens. Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has left Olympiakos following a disappointing return to the Greek club. The four-time African Footballer of the Year officially left Olympiakos Tuesday, Dec. 11, the club announcing that the two sides had “mutually agreed to end their cooperation.” (Thanassis Stavrakis, File/Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece — Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has left Olympiakos following a disappointing return to the Greek club.

Olympiakos announced Tuesday that the club and the four-time African Footballer of the Year had “mutually agreed to end their cooperation.” Toure has played just two league games and two Europa League matches since returning to Olympiakos in September for a second stint, having been released by Man City after last season.

The club said “Yaya is leaving as a friend and the doors at Olympiakos will always be open for him. Our paths will surely cross again.”

Toure, a former Ivory Coast captain, began his path to stardom at Olympiakos in 2005-06 and helped the team win the Greek league title.

But Portuguese coach Pedro Martins has not used him as a regular starter this season.

