EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — U.S. interim coach Dave Sarachan made three changes for Friday’s exhibition against Brazil, inserting defenders DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks along with midfielder Paul Arriola.

The Americans kept eight starters from the 1-1 draw in June at eventual World Cup champion France, including goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Yedlin was at right back, with Brooks and Matt Miazga in the center of the back line and Antonee Robinson at left back. Tyler Adams, Wil Trapp and Weston McKennie were in central midfield, Paul Arriola and Jilian Green were on the flanks and Bobby Wood was up front.

The U.S. has two wins, one loss and three draws under Sarachan, who took over last October after Bruce Arena quit when the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Brazil kept just four starters from its quarterfinal loss to Belgium at the World Cup: goalkeeper Alisson, defender Thiago Silva, midfielder Phillipe Coutinho and striker Neymar.

Brazil also started defenders Filipe Luis, Marquinhos and Fabinho; midfielders Casemiro and Fred, and forwards Douglas Costa and Roberto Firmino.

