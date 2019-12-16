Neal Maupay also kept up his impressive scoring form of late, netting for the third straight game to give Brighton the lead in the 54th. The striker pounced on a side-footed cross by Leandro Trossard from the right wing, also shooting high into the corner with his left foot from a central position in the area.
Palace, which moved up one place to ninth, came into the game only late on after being dominated by Brighton in the first half.
Brighton stayed in 13th place.
