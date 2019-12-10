Leipzig won the group with 11 points, three more than Lyon. Benfica and Zenit ended with seven points, with the Portuguese club ahead in the tiebreakers.

Zenit was trying to make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Midfielder Franco Cervi opened the scoring from close range in the 47th minute after a low cross by Pizzi Fernandes, who added to the lead by converting a 58th-minute penalty kick following a handball by Douglas Santos. The Brazilian defender was sent off with a second yellow card because of the foul.

Benfica’s third was an own-goal by Sardar Azmoun in the 79th. The forward flicked the ball into his own net while trying to clear a cross inside the area.

Zenit had won 3-1 in Russia.

