Maryland and New York racing officials are continuing discussions to decide when the Preakness and Belmont stakes will be run. The Preakness is scheduled for May 16 and the Belmont for June 6.
When the Triple Crown dates are settled, a deadline for late nominations will be announced.
Any 3-year-olds not made eligible at a cost of $600 during the early nomination phase will be able to be nominated for $6,000.
A total of 347 horses were nominated during the early phase that closed Jan. 25.
