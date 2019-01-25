NEW YORK — Defending women’s champion Nour El Sherbini won the Tournament of Champions squash title for a record third time, and Ali Farag won his first at Grand Central Terminal.

The women’s and men’s all-Egyptian finals Thursday night were showdowns between the world’s top two players.

Sherbini made quick work of top-ranked Raneem El Welily, winning 11-9, 11-8, 11-8. She called the glass-enclosed court at the landmark station her “lucky place” after titles in 2016 and 2018.

Farag rallied past No. 1 Mohamed ElShorbagy 10-12, 6-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-8. The Harvard graduate tearfully embraced his wife and No. 3 player Nour El Tayeb after the 84-minute match. He will rise in March to No. 1 in the Professional Squash Association rankings.

