Naomi Osaka’s U.S. Open title defense fizzled Monday when she came across that time-honored quirk of all sports with draws: the matchup problem. While her record this year stands at a mixed-bag 26-10 with an Australian Open title and a No. 1 ranking, it stands at 0-3 in 2019 against one Belinda Bencic.

Bencic, a 22-year-old with a considerable world ranking of No. 12, three career Women’s Tennis Association singles titles and recent-years injury problems, became the second Swiss player within 15 hours between Sunday night to Monday afternoon to dismiss a No. 1 seed. But while Stanislas Wawrinka’s 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 win over Novak Djokovic stopped when Djokovic retired, Bencic’s 7-5, 6-4 win over Osaka stopped when Bencic held serve at love, concluding with a cunning serve down the middle that set up a winning smash.

“I was so excited to come on the court,” Bencic said in the ESPN on-court interview afterward. “I think the challenge cannot be bigger.” She pronounced herself “pleased with the way I played and the way I managed my nerves in the end.”

It piled a major victory over Osaka atop the ones Bencic already achieved this year, by 6-3, 6-1 in Indian Wells and 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 (overcoming a match point) in Madrid. It demonstrated her apparent capacity for keen reading of Osaka’s game. It gave Bencic her first trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2014 U.S. Open, when she reached the quarterfinals at age 17 before coming up shy of that round in her ensuing 16 major tournaments.

It also had relevance to the overarching story of this U.S. Open, 37-year-old Serena Williams’ pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam title. With Osaka removed, Williams will be the only quarterfinalist with any previous Grand Slam title. And with Osaka gone in the fourth round of a year that saw her exit in the third round at the French Open and the first round at Wimbledon, it prevented any rematch of the Osaka-Williams final of last year.