BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 23: Trey Mancini #16 of the Baltimore Orioles makes a catch against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 23, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Before Tuesday night’s game at ­Camden Yards, Baltimore Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde reiterated that there will be more games like Monday’s for this rebuilding team, as a competitive contest fizzled into a blowout defeat with a catcher on the mound. There is hope, then, that this season will occasionally include nights like Tuesday’s.

The ball continued to fly out of the ballpark, but unlike the previous 11 games here, the home team provided the power, with the Orioles blasting four home runs in their 9-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. They backed Andrew Cashner’s seven stellar innings with mostly spectacular defense; right fielder Trey Mancini ended the first and third innings with leaping catches, and in the opposite corner, Dwight Smith Jr. made a leaping catch at the wall to deny Chicago’s Adam Engel of a two-run homer in the second.

For what Smith took from the White Sox, he gave more to the Orioles, hitting a three-run shot in the fifth off right-hander Ivan Nova. Smith, back in the lineup for the first time after exiting Sunday’s game with right quad tightness, has five home runs in 2019 after entering the season with two for his career.

He was not alone in displaying his power. Renato Nunez homered for the fourth time this homestand with a solo shot in the third, a ball that left his bat at 111 mph and went a projected 421 feet. Three batters later, Chris Davis hit his first Camden Yards home run of 2019, sending a fastball out to left-center.