Masyn Winn was the only batter to reach, leading off the first with a grounder that second baseman Jimmy Titus misplayed for an error.
DeGrom was pulled from his May 9 outing against Arizona after five innings due to right side tightness.
The 32-year-old right-hander is a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA in six starts for the Mets this season with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings.
A day earlier, Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit over four scoreless innings against Palm Beach in his first game action since Tommy John surgery March 26 last year.
