Also, the track plans to race Friday as scheduled but will race only on its main dirt track that day. Friday’s feature, the $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup, will be run next Sunday.

Tom Robbins, Del Mar’s executive vice president for racing, says safety comes first with horses and jockeys.

Del Mar worked with the Thoroughbred Owners of California and the California Horse Racing Board to make the changes.

It’s the second time Del Mar has canceled racing ahead of scheduled rain during its current fall meet. It didn’t race last Thursday when the season’s first rain fell.

Although the track north of San Diego won’t race on Thanksgiving, it will be open for holiday brunch.

