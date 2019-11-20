Washington found itself in a three-goal deficit just four minutes into the third period, and its shorthanded roster was too much to overcome. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 10th goal of the season 7:24 into the final frame, but Washington couldn’t muster anything else.

Despite the loss, the Capitals (16-4-4) still sit comfortably atop the NHL standings with 36 points. They are five points clear of the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers, their closest challengers in the season’s early stages.

After the Capitals hit three posts in the first period, Artemi Panarin’s power-play snipe from the faceoff circle beat goaltender Braden Holtby and gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead 1:14 into the second period. Washington hit another post midway through the second period on its first power-play attempt but still couldn’t find the net.

The Rangers opened the third period with two quick goals. Panarin scored his second power-play goal of the night 3:57 into the period, and Paul Buchnevich gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead 23 seconds later.

Kuznetsov gave the Capitals a brief lift with his power-play goal, on which John Carlson earned the assist for his 36th point in 24 games.

But Brett Howden delivered the dagger with 6:26 to play, sending Holtby to his first regulation loss in over a month.

The Capitals were missing several regulars after a number of transactions Wednesday morning. They retroactively placed forward Carl Hagelin (upper body) on long-term injured reserve after he missed the past six games, and they also put forward Nic Dowd (hand) on injured reserve after he missed the previous three. Center Nicklas Backstrom also missed Wednesday’s game after it was announced he had an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. The team found out about Backstrom’s injury following Monday night’s 5-2 win against Anaheim.

To help fill the voids, the Capitals called up four players from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. Forward Beck Malenstyn made his NHL debut Wednesday and forward Michael Sgarbossa made his Washington debut, while defenseman Tyler Lewington and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were also recalled but didn’t play. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was sent back down to Hershey.

Malenstyn made a solid first impression, recording three shots on goal. He was a stick move away from scoring with about eight minutes to go in the first period, but he couldn’t put the puck past Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who made the right pad save on his forehand.

In addition to the injured players, the Capitals were also without Hathaway, who was suspended three games without pay for spitting on Anaheim’s Erik Gudbranson on Monday. He had a hearing over the phone with the league Wednesday morning, and the decision was announced in the early afternoon. Hathaway, who will forfeit $24,193.53 of his salary while serving the suspension, will be able to return for the team’s Nov. 29 game against Tampa Bay. Washington plays the Ducks again Dec. 6 in Anaheim.

Both teams were scoreless in the game’s first 20 minutes Wednesday. Each team had 10 shots on goal, and Michal Kempny, Carlson and T.J. Oshie all hit the post in the latter half of the first period.

Anticipating a couple of new faces and changes to the lineup, Oshie emphasized before the game the need for all players to not do “too much,” instead focusing on the system details the team had in place. The veteran forward knew the key would be to play sound defensively, then let the offensive game come naturally. The Capitals looked more comfortable in the second period, physically dominating the Rangers. Tom Wilson entered the third period with six of his game-high eight hits, while captain Alex Ovechkin had five of his six.

In the third period, Wilson got into a late fight with Brendan Lemieux, with both players connecting on punches. Wilson and Lemieux were both assessed five minutes for fighting, and Lemieux got an extra two for roughing.

