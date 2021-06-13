The victory improved Mandaloun’s record to 4-1-1 in seven starts for owner and breeder Juddmonte Farm and increased his career earnings to $1,051,252. He could eventually be awarded a fifth win in the biggest 3-year-old race of all, the Kentucky Derby. The victorious Medina Spirit was found to have a banned substance in his system and could be disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission after a series of hearings and legal appeals.