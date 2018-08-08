The Baltimore Orioles didn’t make winning look easy Wednesday night. In fact, their 5-4, comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field was downright ugly.

Despite several defensive lapses far beyond the five errors they were charged with, the Orioles won on Trey Mancini’s two-run double in the ninth inning against reliever Sergio Romo.

After Mark Trumbo and Danny Valencia opened the inning with singles, Mancini turned on a 3-1 slider, sending it past a diving Mallex Smith in left field and off the wall, scoring both runners and giving the Orioles the lead.

For the Orioles (35-79), it was just their second win in 73 games this season in which they trailed after eight innings.

This ugly game featured the Orioles allowing a run on a sacrifice popout, missing two tags at second base, making two wild throws to second on steal attempts and failing to cover second on a double-play ball.

Even down to the final out, the defense struggled: New second baseman Jonathan Villar booted a grounder by Smith with two outs. Catcher Caleb Joseph’s second throwing error of the night on Smith’s steal attempt put the tying run at third before right-hander Mychal Givens closed the game by getting Matt Duffy to line out to Villar.

Carlos Gomez’s two-out RBI double to right off Mike Wright in the bottom of the eighth had given the Rays a 4-3 lead going into the ninth.

Orioles right-hander Andrew Cashner entered the bottom of the seventh having retired 17 of the previous 18 batters he faced, and he hadn’t allowed a hit since the first inning. But another late-inning lead dissipated as Tampa Bay scored the tying run on a sacrifice infield popout after the Orioles couldn’t convert a double play that could have ended the inning.