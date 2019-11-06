The four events will still be included at some of the 14 regular meetings, though not the Sept. 11 finals at Zurich.

It’s part of a Diamond League revamp to include the most popular events — topped by the 100 meters, long jump and high jump — and fewer long-distance races in a shorter, 90-minute broadcast package.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe says the aim is “a faster-paced, more exciting global league ... that broadcasters want to show and fans want to watch.”

Athletes in discus, triple jump and steeplechase will have more chances to earn prize money in a new Continental Tour of second-tier meetings.

