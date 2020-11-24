“The calendar is strictly provisional at this stage and remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2021,” organizers said in a statement.
A meet on July 13 in London would be the last Diamond League stop before Olympic track events in Tokyo. The first post-Olympics meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Shanghai. A second meet in China is scheduled for Aug. 22 at a venue to be confirmed.
The only meet in North America is set for Aug. 21 in Eugene, Oregon, at the revamped Hayward Field — the host of next world championships in 2022.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.