Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, left, celebrates with teammates after Los Angeles defeated the Atlanta Braves, 6-0, in Game 1 of the NLDS. Ryu threw seven scoreless innings in the win. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)

A subtle, swift shake of his fist was all Hyun-jin Ryu offered, even after striking out his final hitter, after a chant of his last name turned into thousands of screams, after his night, once clouded by speculation, turned into vindication for his manager’s decision to start him.

The speculation was not centered on Ryu. Not exactly. It rested on the shoulders of Dave Roberts, the Dodgers’ manager, who boldly went with Ryu in Game 1 of the National League Division Series instead of Clayton Kershaw. That left Kershaw, the Dodgers’ ace, one of baseball’s best pitchers for nearly a decade, in the dugout as his team opened the playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night. And it left room to question Roberts, or pound him with doubt, if Ryu were spotty or average or even pretty good.

But then Ryu dominated, tossing seven scoreless innings in a 6-0 win, allowing just four hits, walking none and striking out eight. And now the Dodgers have Kershaw starting Game 2 on Friday.

“I don’t think I need to answer that,” Roberts said, after the win, when asked to assess choosing Ryu with hindsight. “I think we feel pretty good about it.”

Roberts explained that starting Ryu in Game 1 gave each Ryu and Kershaw an extra day of rest before facing the Braves. If he flipped the two, and threw Kershaw on Thursday, then Kershaw would have been on normal rest and Ryu would have had a whole week between his previous start and Game 2. Roberts stressed that Game 1 and Game 2 carry the same weight, and who starts first is largely symbolic. He also noted that, with this schedule, both Kershaw and Ryu could be available for a decisive Game 5 should there be one.

That could have all been true and logical and well-reasoned. But it did not account for the stir created by starting anyone but Kershaw, the left-hander who has willed the Dodgers through so many big games in the last six years, whose windup alone — the high jerk of his right knee, the slight pause, the way his glove and arm separate like spreading wings — has become synonymous with postseason baseball in Los Angeles.

There is a reason for the symbolism, Roberts acknowledged, because the Game 1 starter is usually the team’s best, the most trusted, the one a manager wants to set the tone for the rest of a series. And that has always been Kershaw for the Dodgers, even in the few times that he’s stumbled, even as he put up somewhat modest numbers this season, a 9-5 record with a 2.73 ERA in 26 starts.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ryu sat in a room full of reporters and cameras and, through a team interpreter, shyly downplayed the importance of starting Game 1. On Thursday afternoon, when he would typically be preparing to pitch, Kershaw sat in the same spot, surrounded by more reporters and more cameras, and was asked if he pressed Roberts for the reasoning behind the decision.

“I did, yeah,” Kershaw responded.

Did you get an answer?

“I did,” Kershaw offered with a slight grin.

Would you like to share it?

“No,” Kershaw said through an uneasy laugh. “I mean . . . no, not really.”

And that was that.

More than three hours later, when the Dodgers took the field, it was Ryu leading them out of the dugout and toeing the rubber and firing the first pitch for strike one against Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ryu worked through a scoreless first with 17 pitches. The Dodgers gave him an early cushion on a leadoff home run from left fielder Joc Pederson. Ryu breezed through a spotless second with a strikeout, groundout and flyout. The Dodgers lengthened their lead on a three-run homer by first baseman Max Muncy. Ryu zipped through the third with two more strikeouts. Then Braves Manager Brian Snitker pulled starter Mike Foltynewicz before the bottom of that inning, ending a forgettable playoff debut, while Ryu was in the middle of retiring 12 consecutive hitters from the first to the fifth.

Enrique Hernandez added another run for the Dodgers in the sixth on a lined shot that carried over the left-center wall, but it was not needed. Ryu hit for himself a batter later as the bullpen remained still. It was his game, for seven strong innings, and he finished with a strikeout on his 104th pitch, a 90 mph fastball that whizzed past Ender Inciarte’s bat and triggered a stadium-wide roar.

“I’m happy that I was able to keep my promise that I would go full-throttle from the get-go,” Ryu said through an interpreter after throwing his most pitches since September of 2014. “As a starting pitcher, I always prepare the game as if I’m going to throw over 100 pitches. So that wasn’t necessarily a problem. I’m just happy that I was able to do what I did tonight.”

As he walked from the mound to the dugout for the seventh and final time, it seemed just fine that Kershaw sat on a wooden bench in the dugout, his hat tilted upward, his mouth sending sunflower seeds into the dirt as each scoreless inning ticked by. The stir was gone. Roberts’s move paid off. By the next morning, when his team awakened with a 1-0 series lead, he would be hours away from handing the ball to Kershaw.

That has always brought anticipation and comfort, no matter the day of the week.