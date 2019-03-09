Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis sprint from the start on their third run during the four-man bobsled event at the Bobsleigh World Championships in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

WHISTLER, British Columbia — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich completed his season sweep of bobsled championships by winning the four-man world title Saturday night.

Friedrich was the World Cup champion in two-man and four-man this season, plus won the two-man world title last weekend. He’s the first driver to claim all four championships in the same season since Germany’s Andre Lange did it in 2007-08.

Friedrich finished four runs in 3 minutes, 21.33 seconds. Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis — the leader after Friday’s first two runs, before Friedrich overtook him Saturday — was second in 3:21.62, and Canada’s Justin Kripps drove to the bronze in 3:21.78.

Codie Bascue was the top U.S. driver, placing 11th in the final race of the major international sliding season.

