After winning the season’s penultimate World Cup downhill race, Italy’s Dominik Paris is joined on the podium by runner-up Beat Feuz, left, of Switzerland and Austria's Matthias Mayer, who finished third. (Terje Bendiksby/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

The fight for the season-long men’s World Cup downhill title is going to the wire again.

Dominik Paris won the penultimate race Saturday in Kvitfjell, Norway, preventing Swiss rival Beat Feuz from locking up the title with a race to spare.

The Italian trailed then-leader Feuz by 0.30 seconds at his last intermediate time but made up more than a half-second in a blistering finish section to win by 0.25.

“I took all the risks, I tried everything. Luckily it worked out,” said Paris, who needed to finish ahead of Feuz to stay in contention.

The last downhill of the season is scheduled at the World Cup Finals in Soldeu, Andorra, on March 13.

Feuz won his first downhill title last year, also in the season-ending race, when he beat his challenger Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway. This time, Feuz is 80 points clear of Paris in the standings, with a win worth 100 points.

“The tension remains. I hoped it would be decided today,” Feuz said. “But I am happy to be 80 points ahead. Against Dominik you need every point you can get.”

The speed events of downhill and super-G, where the top four are separated by just nine points, are enjoying a close fight for the No. 1 spot in the final week of the season.

In sharp contrast, the slalom and GS competitions were decided last month, with seven-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria claiming both titles.

After winning the classic events in Bormio and Kitzbuehel, this was Paris’s third downhill victory of the season, and 11th in total. Christof Innerhofer (2012-13) and Kristian Ghedina (1996-97) were the only other Italians to win three downhills in one campaign.

Feuz has won just one race this season but became the first skier since Austria’s Stephan Eberharter in 2004 to finish on the podium in six straight downhills.

Paris’s victory was threatened by Matthias Mayer, who led the Italian by 0.42 halfway through his run. But the Olympic super-G champion from Austria came off the race line in the final part of his run and finished 0.37 behind in third. . . .

The women’s World Cup super-G race scheduled in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia was postponed by a day due to heavy snowfall.

Weather conditions have played havoc with the first World Cup events in Sochi since the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Saturday’s slot originally was meant to go to a downhill race, but that was canceled after it proved impossible to hold any of the three planned training sessions.

This weekend, American star Mikaela Shiffrin will be mathematically confirmed as the winner of her third straight World Cup overall title.

Shiffrin leads the standings by more than 700 points from her main rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia. With 100 points awarded for a win, only six races will remain when the circuit leaves Russia.

Shiffrin’s title is already a formality as she and Vlhova are skipping the speed races this weekend.

●IDITAROD: Big crowds converged on Alaska’s largest city as hundreds of dogs and their humans kicked off the 47th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race with a ceremonial sprint along snow-heaped streets in Anchorage.

The fan-friendly event brought spectators up close to the 52 musher-dog teams gearing up for the famed 1,000-mile race. The dogs barked furiously before setting off, jumping and straining against their sled lines in apparent excitement to get going on the 11-mile dash.

The serious, competitive portion of the wilderness trek starts Sunday in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage. From there, the 14-dog teams will cross two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and dangerous sea ice along the Bering Sea.

The winner is expected in the old Gold Rush town of Nome in about nine days.

The expected top prize is $50,000.