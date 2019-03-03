Italy’s Dominik Paris is flanked by second-place Kjetil Jansrud, left, and third-place Beat Fuez after winning Sunday’s World Cup super-G in Kvitfjell, Norway to take over the season standings lead. (Terje Bendiksby/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Dominik Paris won a men’s World Cup super-G on Sunday in Kvitfjell, Norway, for his second victory of the weekend.

A day after winning the downhill on the same course, the Italian skier beat Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 0.43 seconds and Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.60.

Paris moved top of the super-G standings after his 14th career victory. He leads Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by 44 points, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway by 63, and Jansrud by 64 with only the season-ending race remaining at the World Cup Finals in Soldeu, Andorra, on March 14. The winner gets 100 points.

Kriechmayr, who held a slim lead in the season standings coming into the race, finished fourth, 0.82 seconds behind Paris. Travis Ganong of the United States was another 0.07 further back in fifth.

Olympic super-G champion Matthias Mayer timed 1.47 off the lead and finished outside of the top 10. The Austrian was runner-up in the standings before the race but dropped to fifth. . . .

A women’s World Cup super-G in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, was canceled after a week-long struggle with bad weather.

Days of heavy snow and strong wind prevented any racing at the first World Cup event since 2012 on the course used for the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Sunday’s cancellation helps Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of winning the super-G trophy, as she leads the standings by 32 points over Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather with one race remaining.

●BOBSLED: Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka added the world women’s bobsled championship to her collection, leading a gold-silver finish for Germany in Whistler, B.C.

Jamanka teamed with Annika Drazek to win by just over a second over pilot Stephanie Schneider and push athlete Ann-Christin Strack. Canada got the bronze, with Christine De Bruin driving and Kristen Bunjnowksi pushing.

Olympian Kim breaks ankle

Olympic halfpipe champion Chloe Kim says she’ll need surgery after breaking her ankle at the Burton U.S. Open this weekend in Vail, Colo.

Kim got off her snowboard gingerly following her first run in Saturday’s halfpipe final, but she finished all three rounds and finished second to Maddie Mastro.

Mastro snapped Kim’s eight-contest winning streak. Kim, 18, won the gold medal at the PyeongChang Olympics last year. She will enroll at Princeton in the fall.