— The football spun end over end through the lakeside chill, off the right foot of Cody Parkey and toward an inanimate antagonist the Chicago Bears will curse until their final breath. Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles had executed another miracle, the Bears invincible defense had yielded to its suddenly potent offense and a loopy NFC wild-card game had distilled to the outcome of a flying football and, as cruel fate would have it, 25 feet of yellow steel and aluminum.

The ball bonked off the left upright and fluttered downward, still holding possibility for Chicago’s season. It bounced off the crossbar and up, a momentary tease. It bounded toward the field and landed with a thud, one more story Philadelphia parents will tell their kids at night before tucking them into Kelly-green sheets.

The Eagles’ Super Bowl defense survived Sunday evening with a 16-15 victory over the Bears, the latest evidence of their championship toughness and Foles’s witchcraft. Philadelphia advanced to the divisional round while the Bears’ 12-win season ended with an unbelievable twist.

In one game this season, Parkey had hit four goal posts on kicks. The misses drew calls for him to be released, but the Bears stuck with him. Parkey drilled all three field goals he attempted Sunday evening, and he even made the final 43-yarder once, only to learn Eagles Coach Doug Pederson had iced him with a timeout. And then, on his final kick of the day, and of the Bears’ season, he hit the upright again.

So the Eagles will play on, because that is what they do. The Eagles were 6-7 less than a month ago when they learned quarterback Carson Wentz had been lost for the season because of a back injury. They turned to Foles, who last year replaced Wentz after an injury and became the Super Bowl MVP. In his latest indelible moment, Foles led the Eagles on a 60-yard touchdown drive, finishing it with a fourth-and-2 touchdown pass to midseason acquisition Golden Tate.

The Eagles next weekend will face the Saints in New Orleans, where their season found a nadir with a 48-7 loss on Nov. 4. But how can the Saints feel even a shred of comfort with Foles behind center? In the nine games Foles has played for the Eagles either in the playoffs or when facing playoff elimination, he is 8-1, with victories in his last seven.

The most amazing may have come Sunday. Foles took over after a shanked punt at the Eagles 40-yard line with 4:50 remaining and trailing, 15-10. Rookie tight end Dallas Goedert, who caught the game’s first touchdown, got the drive moving with a spinning, 10-yard catch and run. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery took the ball to the Bears 2-yard line with an 11-yard catch.

The catch positioned the Eagles with a first-and-goal. Eagles Coach Doug Pederson gave the ball to running back Darren Sproles, and Mack chased from the backside, leaped and tossed Sproles to the ground. After a Bears timeout, the Eagles gave Sproles the ball again, and he plowed pointlessly into a pack of Bears, led by Mack.

Third down. Jeffery ran an out pattern at the goal line, but all-pro cornerback Kyle Fuller smothered him and knocked the ball away. The Eagles called timeout to determine their play. Tate lined up in the slot and ran an out route to the pylon. Foles zipped the pass. The Bears’ defense, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL during the regular season, had wilted at the worst time.

The stinginess of the Bears’ defense meant the Eagles would require assistance to score, and on their first drive of the second half, they received it. Foles tossed an incomplete sideline pass to Ertz that resulted initially in a three-and-out. But safety Adrian Amos Jr. smashed into Ertz helmet first after the pass had sailed, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Three plays and one 12-men-on-the-defense flag later, Foles’s deep pass to Jordan Matthews drew a 33-yard pass interference on cornerback Prince Amukamara. When the Eagles lined up on the Bears 10-yard line, they had gained 53 of the drive’s 73 yards via penalty.

For the final 10, Foles feathered a beauty of a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert, breaking inside against Amos’s single coverage. Foles’s pass left his hands just before Goedert made his break, and it arrived in his hands just after he turned. The game’s first touchdown pushed the Eagles ahead, 10-6.

The Bears responded with Parkey’s third field goal, set up by Robinson’s 45-yard catch, to make it 10-9. Chicago’s defense stopped Philadelphia, stoning running back Darren Sproles on a third-and-three draw.

Nobody would describe Trubisky as a quick-strike quarterback, but he steered Chicago’s game-winning touchdown drive with a trio of downfield daggers. On third-and-11 from his own 19, Trubisky threaded an 18-yard pass to Taylor Gabriel, perhaps the game’s most crucial completion to that point.

Trubisky had been unable to expose Philadelphia’s clearest weakness: a cornerback corps decimated by injuries. Suddenly, he started firing deep. Two plays later, wideout Joshua Bellamy dusted cornerback Avonte Maddox down the right sideline, and Trubisky zipped a 34-yard completion. On the next play, Robinson beat Maddox, even drawing a declined pass interference penalty, down the same sideline for a 22-yard touchdown.

The Bears took their first lead on a harebrained conclusion of the first half. Trubisky fired a pass down the seam to wide receiver Anthony Miller, trailed by cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc. The pass nestled into Miller’s arms inside the 10-yard line, but LeBlanc ripped the ball from his grasp as he tumbled to the ground.

As the Bears readied for the next snap, officials announced a replay review. On slow-motion inspection, Miller appeared to take two steps with the ball before LeBlanc tore it out. Further complicating the call, Miller was airborne when the ball came loose, and because a whistle blew the play dead, a referee picked up the ball.

Referee Tony Corrente’s explanation, passed down from NFL Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron, only further confused matters. He announced there had been “no clear recovery” of the ball, which implied it was caught and fumbled. But the original call — incomplete pass — was upheld.

Dean Blandino, the NFL’s former head of officials and now a Fox analyst, attempted clarity later on Twitter. “Since there was no clear recovery the ruling of incomplete stands,” Blandino tweeted. “If either team would have recovered or the ball went [out of bounds], they can make it a catch and fumble.”

After several minutes resulted only in mass bewilderment, the Bears resumed their drive on Philadelphia’s 35. Trubisky hit Taylor Gabriel for 12 yards, which he nearly erased when he flung an ill-advised pass into the hands of Eagles safety Tre Sullivan, who dropped the would-be interception. When the madness subsided, Parkey booted a short field goal on the final play of the half to make it 6-3.

Parkey would have a chance to win the game at the end of the second half. It fell short, in the cruelest of ways, to end one season and continue another incredible run.