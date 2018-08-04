BRNO, Czech Republic — Andrea Dovizioso claimed pole position in qualifying at the Czech MotoGP on Saturday.

The Ducati rider took his sixth career pole after covering the 5.403-kilometer (3.357-mile) Brno circuit in 1 minute, 54.689 seconds.

Dovizioso led Valentino Rossi on a Yamaha by 0.267 seconds, while championship leader Marc Marquez finished third on his Honda, another 0.005 back.

Marquez leads overall on 165 points while Rossi is a distant second on 119.

Rossi’s Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales is third on 109, and Dovizioso is fourth on 88.

