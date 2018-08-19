Yefry Ramirez leaves the game in the fourth inning after walking in a run against the Indians in an 8-0 loss Sunday in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In a month’s time, Orioles right-hander Yefry Ramírez has gone from one of the team’s lone bright spots to yet another riddle they’ll have to solve before the club’s season ends in six weeks, hopefully with a better stock of what they have in so much of their unproven talent.

Ramírez never got it going in Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, which dropped the Orioles back to 50 games below .500.

Another feeble offensive performance played an equal part, but Ramírez’s regression. After five innings of two-hit, shutout ball July 14 to send himself into the break with a 3.09 ERA, Ramírez (1-5) has more than doubled that to 6.49 since.

“This guy, he’s got some good intangibles I like about him,” Manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s just, they’re having to learn on the job. It’s tough.”

This time, Ramírez allowed seven runs on seven hits without recording an out in the fourth inning — and it looked as if his start would end badly from the beginning.

His second pitch of the game was a 91 mph fastball off leadoff man Greg Allen’s leg, and Allen promptly stole second and scored on a double by Yandy Díaz.

In the fourth. No. 9 hitter Erik González singled, and so did Allen before Michael Brantley made it 3-0 with a double. Ramírez fell behind 3-0 to José Ramírez before the Orioles intentionally walked him. Ramírez unintentionally walked Díaz to push home the fourth run and bring in reliever Sean Gilmartin.

After a strikeout, Gilmartin allowed a grand slam to Melky Cabrera, and the final 8-0 margin was set.

— Baltimore Sun