Dressel and Manaudou, who won the 50 free at the 2012 London Olympics, will go head-to-head again on Sunday in the 50 free.

Chad le Clos edged Dressel by 0.01 seconds to win the 100 butterfly.

AD

Lilly King won the 50 and 200 breaststroke.

Unlike at the Olympics and world championships, there are no heats in the new International Swimming League. Racing is spread over a two-hour session in a 25-meter pool featuring four swimmers per final.

This is the second of six meets in the U.S. and Europe leading to the season finale in December in Las Vegas.

___

More AP swimming coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Swimming

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD