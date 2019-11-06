Post-race testing was performed for prohibited drugs on the first four finishers in all Breeders’ Cup races and additional random horses selected by the stewards in keeping with California Horse Racing Board rules. Post-race testing was done on both blood and urine samples.

The Maddy Laboratory’s standard protocols look for over 45 anabolic steroids and over 1,000 other prohibited drugs and substances. All post-race samples were tested for cobalt.

Routine testing in California exceeds TOBA graded stakes resting standards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

