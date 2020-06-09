White said he and UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham worry about “potential for abuse,” saying: “These are but a few of the questions for which we have no answers.”
Cunningham and UNC associate athletics director Paul Pogge recently sent a memo outlining concerns to a law committee examining whether to craft a standardized athlete-compensation law for states to adopt. More than a dozen national associations in various non-revenue sports signed that memo.
The NCAA and Power Five conference commissioners want Congress to create a federal law ahead of varied state-level versions being proposed so schools operate under the same rules. California and Colorado have laws taking effect in 2023, while Florida’s bill awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature would take effect July 2021.
