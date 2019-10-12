Despite being viewed as a contender, after multiple years in the cellar, Dunbar football coach Maurice Vaughn’s team found itself searching for a statement win that would validate the ­optimism.

In a District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association matchup Saturday, the Crimson Tide got it: a 24-12 victory that spoiled Theodore Roosevelt’s homecoming.

“Coming into this season, there was a feeling around the league that we could be in store for a good season, but you can never really tell until you start playing the games that matter,” Vaughn said. “Today these guys came out here and showed their talent, but most importantly they showed that they could go on the road to a stadium with a lot of energy and deliver the first, second and third punches. I’m so proud of what they accomplished.”

Quarterback Amonte Dreher passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Martell Perry had six catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns while filling in for the injured Tahir Chase. Dunbar improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the DCIAA.

“A lot of people that just started paying attention to Dunbar this year don’t know that Martell is a dog, because he’s been dealing with a knee injury all year,” Dreher said. “Last year, he was one of our best receivers, so him putting in that work today wasn’t a surprise to us.”

Theodore Roosevelt (3-4, 1-1) couldn’t seem to get out of its own way, committing 15 penalties on offense.

“With it being homecoming, I think that the guys came out with a little too much energy, and that led to us being penalized a ton,” Coach Chris Harden said.

The Rough Riders came into the game hoping to use their significant size advantage to dominate the line of scrimmage, but Dunbar had an answer on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Crimson Tide was able to keep Dreher, its 5-foot-7 junior quarterback, mostly upright by getting the ball out of his hands quickly. Defensively, the Crimson Tide used its speed to hold Roosevelt to negative yards rushing.

“Roosevelt’s size advantage was obviously concerning, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but we had seen a few things on film that led us to believe that our quickness might offset some of that size, and for the most part that was the case,” Vaughn said.

Dunbar snapped a three-game losing streak against the Rough Riders.

“It felt good to end that streak, but we just got to keep driving and don’t stop working,” Dreher said. “If we [keep it up], this year is going to be special, I promise you that.”