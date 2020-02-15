He opened at 5.50 meters and then got over 5.75 on his second try. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks led at that point, but exited the competition at 5.84.

Duplantis sailed over with his first attempt at 5.84. With no one else left in the event, he also flew over at 6.00.

The 20-year-old vaulter had the bar moved up to 6.18 and one attempt was all he needed.

Duplantis also set the record in Torun, Poland, last Saturday when an effort of 6.17 bettered the 6.16 set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk, Ukraine in February 2014.

