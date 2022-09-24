Dutch cyclist wins women's road race at world titles

Van Vleuten moved ahead with 600 meters left, attacking the lead group for an improbable win in the 164.3-kilometer road race.

WOLLONGONG, Australia — Dutch cycling legend Annemiek van Vleuten surprised her rivals to win the women’s road race at the world road championships on Saturday.

In wet and cold Wollongong conditions, Backstedt cycled away from the peloton with a solo attack at 10 kilometers and stayed clear for the remaining 57 kms to win by more than two minutes. Eglantine Rayer of France was second ahead of Dutch rider Nienke Vinke.