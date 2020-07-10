She last year became the first Dutch short-track skater to win a world title when she won the 500-meter title in Sofia, Bulgaria.
“What terrible news we’ve just received. The loss will be felt in the sport world,” national coach Jeroen Otter said.
Herman de Haan, director of the national skating body, added: “It’s incomprehensible that she has been taken from us while in the prime of her life.”
