Dylan Bundy’s home run problems last year were all his own. This year, they fit in alarmingly well with those of the rest of the Baltimore Orioles’ pitching staff, and Thursday’s 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics to make it six defeats on the season’s first homestand only solidified that.

Bundy allowed four home runs — a two-run blast by Khris Davis in the fourth inning, a two-run shot by No. 9 hitter Josh Phegley in the fifth, then back-to-back homers by Davis and Kendrys Morales to chase him in the sixth. Those four and a fifth off reliever Mychal Givens in the ninth made it 28 home runs allowed by Orioles pitchers on this homestand alone and 37 through 13 games this season.

“I haven’t seen this many in a short amount of time,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “But I think we just continue to stay behind our guys, continue to improve and try to get better, and continue to try to pitch to a plan and work on our location and work on being unpredictable. I thought Dylan was unpredictable today. I thought he had four pitches he could throw at any time for strikes, which was fantastic. He just left a few balls in the wrong spot.”

First baseman Chris Davis — faced with a second-inning at-bat in which he would either get his first hit of the season or break the major league record of 58 consecutive hitless plate appearances — lined out to the warning track in center field on his hardest-hit ball of the season. After finishing 0 for 3, he is without a hit in 53 consecutive at-bats and 61 straight plate appearances — both major league records for position players.