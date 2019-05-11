Dylan Bundy’s average fastball velocity Saturday against the Angels was 89.8 mph, the lowest of any start in his major league career.. (Gail Burton)

Angels 7,

Orioles 2

Dylan Bundy followed up his best start of the season with one that clearly illustrated how his good ones have become the anomalies.

Bundy’s fastball averaged 89.8 mph, the lowest average fastball velocity of any start in his major league career, and aging slugger Albert Pujols deposited two ­89-mph fastballs from Bundy into the left field seats to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 win over the Orioles before an announced crowd of 21,106 at Camden Yards on Saturday.

While Bundy said he felt “fine” after the game, there was certainly a difference between the 91-92 mph range he lived in during his previous two starts — including his 7 ⅓ scoreless innings May 4 — and this performance a week later in which he said he “had to battle the whole game.”

[Box score: Angels 7, Orioles 2]

It came to a head in the fifth inning when, with his fastball in the 87-88 mph range, Bundy got check-in visits from catcher Austin Wynns and pitching coach Doug Brocail to make sure he wasn’t hurt. Bundy insisted he wasn’t, and head athletic trainer Brian Ebel relayed as much to Manager Brandon Hyde in a brief chat after the game. But Bundy wouldn’t be given a sixth inning because of it, despite using just 80 pitches through five.

“We thought in the fifth, we saw the velo drop, and a bunch of 87s on the board, and a little lack of command,” Hyde said. “That’s why we took him out there. … That’s why you saw Broc go out there in the fifth. Wynns went out there, then Broc goes out there because the velo was down. Just making sure he’s okay. He said he was okay, but it just didn’t look right for us.”

It’s been years since Bundy was living in the mid-90s with his fastball, with those days ending when he joined the rotation full-time beginning in 2017. The days of the high-90s — when Bundy was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft — were gone sooner, mostly thanks to years of elbow injuries.

But this is something else entirely. His velocity has been inconsistent, if not gradually dropping, for years. This was just the second time in Bundy’s major league career that he averaged under 90 mph with his fastball, though, and the Angels (19-20) attacked them from the start.

They swung at his first three pitches — all fastballs — and put them in play for a single, a fielder’s choice, and a hard line drive. The 39-year-old Pujols took one for a ball before Bundy left one high and inside, and Pujols turned on it for a home run.

“They were being ultra-aggressive and trying to ambush him,” Hyde said. “Pujols did.”

Bundy stayed away from the fastball well after that to settle in, using his slider and changeup over 50 percent of the time after that.

The Orioles (13-26) quickly erased the deficit from Pujols’ first home run of the game with a two-run home run by Dwight Smith Jr., his seventh of the season. But Pujols got a 2-0 fastball in nearly the same place in his next at-bat and did what Hall of Famers do with such pitches.

“He got me twice today,” Bundy said. “You can’t make a mistake to him, and I missed my spot on both pitches.”