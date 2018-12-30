The Philadelphia Eagles made FedEx Field their home away from home and combined an efficient on-field performance with some productive scoreboard-watching Sunday to keep their defense of last season’s Super Bowl title alive.

Fill-in quarterback Nick Foles saved another season and the Eagles are headed back to the NFC playoffs after everything fell into place for them on the final day of the regular season. They beat the Washington Redskins, 24-0, in a road stadium filled with Eagles fans. And they got the help they needed when the Minnesota Vikings lost at home to the Chicago Bears, 24-10.

The Eagles, with a record of 9-7, leapfrogged the Vikings, who finished 8-7-1, for the second wild-card spot in the NFC. The sixth-seeded Eagles will face the third-seeded Bears next weekend in Chicago in an opening-round playoff game.

“For us, we are where we thought we’d be,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said in the Eagles’ locker room after the game. “Nobody had to invite us in. We knew we would be here, even though we’re showing up late. We’re hungry. We’re excited about the opportunity to compete. Everybody might be shocked. But I don’t think the guys in this room are shocked.”

It was Foles, once again, to the rescue for the Eagles. Sunday’s victory was the Eagles’ third straight triumph with Foles filling it at quarterback for Carson Wentz, who is sidelined by a stress fracture in his back. Foles threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 28-for-33 passing against the Redskins. He tied an NFL record by completing 25 consecutive passes at one point, but left the game in the second half with a chest injury.

“It’s sore,” Foles said afterward, adding that he would undergo further testing Monday on his ribs.

He said he’s hopeful that he’ll be ready to face the Bears.

“I’m optimistic,” Foles said. “I feel like we’ll get this thing situated. My goal is to be out there and play.”

Third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld played the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Before beating the downtrodden Redskins, Foles orchestrated wins over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans. He engineered a drive to a winning field goal against the Texans after being knocked out of the game for a play by a hit to his chest. It is reminiscent of last season, when Foles took the Eagles to a Super Bowl title after Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury last December.

Coach Doug Pederson could face an interesting decision during the playoffs if both Foles and Wentz were available to play. Pederson and the Eagles repeatedly have expressed their commitment to Wentz as their franchise quarterback and the starter when he’s available. But the Eagles have been better this season with Foles on the field. They have a record with 4-1 with Foles as the starter, compared to a mark of 5-6 with Wentz.

In the bigger picture, the Eagles face an intriguing offseason decision about whether to attempt to retain Foles, whose contract contains a $20 million mutual option for next season. But those are down-the-road issues. As of Sunday night, the Eagles simply had a win and a dash of good fortune to savor.

It was a virtual home game for the Eagles, with fans in green jerseys filling the stands. There were loud cheers whenever the Eagles did something positive on the field and whenever the stadium’s video boards showed good news for the Eagles on the Bears-Vikings score.

“Our fans showed up,” Jenkins said. “It felt like a home game at some points.”

But Foles said he made certain to avoid seeing the Bears-Vikings updates.

“I wasn’t really paying attention,” he said. “I know they kept popping up, but I looked away. I didn’t want to know. I didn’t want it to affect what was going on in our game. I really wanted to stay focused on winning this game. I didn’t want to let them back in.”

Foles got off to a shaky start, throwing an early interception, but he quickly settled into a groove. His second-quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery capped a 19-play drive and upped Philadelphia’s lead to 10-0. The Eagles made it 17-0 in the third quarter on Foles’s touchdown throw to Agholor. The officials awarded the touchdown via a replay review after Pederson challenge the on-field call of an incompletion.

“We’re being in the moment,” Agholor said. “We’re having fun and everybody’s playing for each other. At the end of the day, each week I see us getting closer as it goes by. And that’s what you want. You want to be getting better at this time of the year. And I don’t think we’ve reached our potential. I think next week we’re gonna play a better football game.”