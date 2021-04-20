The 32-year-old right-hander earned his first win with the Orioles (8-9) by pitching five innings of three-run, eight-hit ball, breaking a streak of more than 21 months without a win in the big leagues for the former all-star.

“It’s been a while,” said Harvey, who last earned a victory July 13, 2019 while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels. “I actually can’t even remember the last one I had. . . . It means a lot. To be honest, I didn’t know if it was ever going to happen again. With how I was throwing the ball in spring training and the last couple outings, there was some hope that it was coming back. But it’s a good feeling. There’s been a lot of hard work put in and it means a lot to get the first one out of the way.”

Said Manager Brandon Hyde: “I thought it was gutty. That was a gutty performance. Five innings, had traffic in four of them. Pitched out of innings well. I didn’t think his fastball command was as good as it had been but he made pitches when he needed to and left with a 5-3 lead.”

An Orioles first inning that seemed doomed when Santander sprained his ankle retreating to first base on a pickoff attempt eventually improved, with Santander’s replacement, Austin Hays, scoring on a Maikel Franco ground ball before the Orioles picked up two on Ruiz’s double.

Harvey could have helped his own cause with the bases loaded but didn’t rue stranding them. The two home runs in the third inning and a run-scoring double by DJ Stewart in the fourth gave Harvey a big cushion. The Orioles didn’t have another hit until the eighth inning, when Ruiz doubled and scored on a single by Galvis.

Galvis has eight of his 15 hits on the season, including both of his home runs and three doubles, on this road trip. Mancini joined Galvis and Ruiz with two hits.