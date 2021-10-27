“Given the seriousness of the situation we have no choice but to take this action,” St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen said in a statement. “While we know this is disappointing to hockey fans, the health and well-being of our employees is our top priority.”
The Growlers are an affiliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said it is looking to accommodate the Growlers at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum, the home of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, while the investigation in St. John’s is ongoing.
The Growlers have opened with four straight road victories — three at Trois-Rivieres and one at Adirondack — to lead the North Division.